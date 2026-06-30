Panthers' Akira Schmid: Acquired by Florida

Schmid was dealt from the Golden Knights to the Panthers on Monday in exchange for a 2028 third-round pick.

Considering that the Panthers' goaltending duo of Sergei Bobrovsky and Daniil Tarasov is set to become unrestricted free agents, Schmid might have an opportunity to command a sizable role in 2026-27. It will be worth monitoring what the Panthers do with their goaltending situation when free agency begins, but Schmid could be an intriguing sleeper for fantasy managers this coming season, even if he's working in tandem with another netminder. The 26-year-old Schmid went 16-10-6 with a 2.59 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 34 regular-season games with Vegas in 2025-26. He will need a new contract as well, as he is a restricted free agent.