Steeves inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Monday.

Steeves finished his sophomore season at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he put up 24 goals and 10 assists in 37 games this season. Over his two campaigns with the Bulldogs, the New Hampshire native racked up a combined 62 points. Steeves will likely link up with AHL Charlotte on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season before his contract officially kicks in next year.