Panthers' Cole Reinhardt: Two-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reinhardt produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 8-1 rout of the Red Wings.
Both points came in the third period as the Panthers coasted to victory. Reinhardt finished the regular-season on a four-game goal streak and a five-game point streak, collecting five goals and seven points over that latter stretch as he took advantage of numerous absences from Florida's forward ranks, but the 26-year-old winger doesn't figure to be much more than a depth option in 2026-27.
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