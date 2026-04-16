Reinhardt produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 8-1 rout of the Red Wings.

Both points came in the third period as the Panthers coasted to victory. Reinhardt finished the regular-season on a four-game goal streak and a five-game point streak, collecting five goals and seven points over that latter stretch as he took advantage of numerous absences from Florida's forward ranks, but the 26-year-old winger doesn't figure to be much more than a depth option in 2026-27.