Schwindt scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over Vegas.

Not only was Schwindt able to score his first point with Florida after the team drafted him in 2019, but it came against the Golden Knights, who released him after he played 42 games with the club a year ago. It's a nice story for the 24-year-old, who was also making his season debut with Florida. While Schwindt isn't on the fantasy hockey radar, performances such as Saturday's should help him fight for a roster spot when Thomas Noesk (knee) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin) return from injury.