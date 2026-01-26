Schwindt registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Schwindt picked up his first point in five outings since he returned from an arm injury. The 24-year-old was scratched Saturday in Minnesota, and he may be prone to the occasional trip to the press box if he can't contribute regularly on offense. He's at three points, seven shots on net, 16 hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 15 contests this season.