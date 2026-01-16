Schwindt (arm) will return to action for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson reports.

Schwindt has been back at practice for just over two weeks, and he's officially been cleared to return to game action for the first time since mid-November. Over 10 appearances prior to his absence, he recorded two goals, nine hits and six blocked shots while averaging 8:38 of ice time.