Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Surfaces on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwindt (arm) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
The Panthers recalled Jack Studnicka in a corresponding move. Schwindt sustained a broken arm in Florida's 8-5 win over Vancouver on Nov. 17 and received a 2-3 month recovery timeline. He has produced two goals, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and nine hits across 10 appearances this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Out several months with broken arm•
-
Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Injured in Monday's victory•
-
Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Nets goal in win•
-
Panthers' Cole Schwindt: First point with original team•
-
Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Rejoining Cats•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Waived by Golden Knights•