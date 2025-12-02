default-cbs-image
Schwindt (arm) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

The Panthers recalled Jack Studnicka in a corresponding move. Schwindt sustained a broken arm in Florida's 8-5 win over Vancouver on Nov. 17 and received a 2-3 month recovery timeline. He has produced two goals, seven shots on net, six blocked shots and nine hits across 10 appearances this season.

