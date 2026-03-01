Kulikov (upper body) was removed from long-term injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Following a 57-game absence, Kulikov appears to be good to go for Sunday's matchup against the Islanders. The Panthers moved Cole Schwindt (lower body) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Kulikov had four goals, 13 points, 64 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and 114 hits in 70 appearances during the 2024-25 regular season.