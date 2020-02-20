The Panthers recalled Hunt from AHL Springfield on Thursday, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Hunt will join the Panthers as they continue on a four-game, west-coast road trip that concludes next Tuesday versus Arizona. With Brian Boyle (upper body) and Mike Matheson (illness) both on the mend, the Panthers rolled with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Wednesday against Anaheim. Hunt will give them another option up front should the staff elect to return to the normal alignment Thursday.