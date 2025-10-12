Studnicka scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Charlotte's 4-3 win over Springfield.

Studnicka has picked up three points through the first two AHL games of the year. The 26-year-old hasn't been able to carve out consistent NHL time since 2022-23 and didn't earn a single appearance at the top level in 2024-25, but he had 45 points in 72 regular-season games with AHL Ontario last year. Studnicka could get called up by the Panthers if their injury situation gets severe at any point this year.