Markstrom stopped 24 of 28 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings, with Detroit's final goal getting scored into an open net.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Markstrom got beaten by a wrister from the faceoff circle by Carter Mazur early in the first period, setting the tone for a night on which the Panthers never held a lead. Markstrom is 3-2-1 through seven outings with a 2.50 GAA and .890 save percentage, and he might need to work in a timeshare with Akira Schmid (5-2-1, 2.86 GAA, 889 save percentage in eight appearances) in the short term until he shows he's fully recovered.