Boqvist scored a goal and added an assist Wednesday in the Panthers' 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their second-round series.

After being a healthy scratch for Games 3 and 4, the 26-year-old wasted little time in making an impact as he helped set up an Aaron Ekblad tally late in the first period that opened the scoring. Boqvist then potted his first goal this postseason in the second frame, tapping home a slick feed from Sam Reinhart. Boqvist skated in a top-six role at even strength with Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed) unavailable, which could make him an intriguing DFS option Friday for Game 6 if Rodrigues is sidelined once again.