Lopina signed a professional tryout agreement with Florida on Friday, according to NHL Insider Frank Seravalli.

Lopina has spent the last four seasons with AHL San Diego, managing three goals and 10 assists across 62 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He was unable to receive a qualifying offer from the Ducks at the completion of the season and will try to make enough of an impression on the Panthers to ink a minor league deal for the upcoming season.