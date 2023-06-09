Tkachuk returned to the ice in the second period of Thursday's Game 3 versus the Golden Knights, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Tkachuk was late out of the locker room following the first intermission after taking a big hit in the first period. The winger picked up one assist prior to his brief absence, and he'll look to add to that over the rest of the contest.
