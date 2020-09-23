Hoffman may be allowed to test free agency this offseason, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Hoffman is coming off his sixth straight 20-goal campaign and could see his next contract exceeded only by that of Taylor Hall. While it sounds like the Panthers are willing to bring the winger back into the fold, new general manager Bill Zito is apparently willing to risk losing Hoffman in order to avoid overpaying for him .
