Lomberg was placed on waivers by the Panthers on Friday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Considering Lomberg has served as a healthy scratch in the last three games for Florida, the club's desire to move him to the taxi squad or the minors shouldn't come as a surprise. Assuming he clears, the team will have the option to move the winger around which could clear the way for Owen Tippet to join the active roster.