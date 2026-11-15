Reinhart scored a goal, recorded a power-play assist and launched four shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

After a slow start to the campaign, Reinhart is on a roll, as he's posted at least one point in nine of his last 10 games while compiling seven goals and 13 points in that span. Overall, he's posted 12 goals, 21 points, a plus-5 rating, 68 shots on net and 30 hits over 21 games this season. He appears to have settled into his role up the center of the ice in the absence of Aleksander Barkov (knee), which makes Reinhart an elite fantasy option in category formats once again.Expect him to finish the 2026-27 campaign near a point per game.