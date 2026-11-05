Reinhart scored a goal on six shots on net and added two assists, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

After having a hand in goals by Sandis Vilmanis in the first period and Seth Jones in the second, Reinhart iced things with an empty-netter late in the third frame. The 30-year-old forward has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games, piling up four goals and eight points, and the surge has put him back on a point-a-game pace for the season -- he's delivered nine goals and 16 points in 16 contests, including six goals and two assists on the power play.