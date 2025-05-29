Reinhart logged two assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Reinhart missed the previous two games due to a lower-body injury. He looks to be as close to 100 percent as any player is at this time of the campaign, as he logged 21:37 in his return to the lineup. The 29-year-old winger is up to four goals, nine helpers, 41 shots on net, 33 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 15 playoff appearances. He'll have a bit of time to recuperate before the Panthers look to complete their title defense in the Stanley Cup Finals.