Reinhart scored a goal, added four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

A quick faceoff win by Aleksander Barkov left Reinhart with space to shoot, and his shot was true to give the Panthers a 5-1 lead midway through the third period. The 29-year-old winger earned five points over the last five games of the second round. Overall, he's at four goals, 11 points, 41 shots on net, 27 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 12 playoff outings in a top-line role.