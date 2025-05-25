According to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, Reinhart (lower body) appears doubtful to play in Game 4 against Carolina on Monday.

The Panthers expect to know more about Reinhart's availability for Game 4 after Monday's morning skate. The 29-year-old forward sat out Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3. He has produced four goals, 11 points, 41 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 30 hits across 14 appearances this postseason. If Reinhart remains day-to-day and unavailable to play, Jesper Boqvist will probably skate on the top line again in Monday's lineup.