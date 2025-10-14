Reinhart scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

The veteran winger's efforts briefly tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period, but the Panthers' offense went silent the rest of the way. Reinhart was held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the season but has two goals and three points in the last two, and Florida figures to lean on him even more heavily with Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin) both facing long absences from the lineup.