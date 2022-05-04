Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 Game 1 loss to the Capitals. Washington's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead into the third period but made two crucial mistakes in front of Bobrovsky, and he was unable to bail out Florida's defense on either error. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on a breakaway to tie it at two apiece with 12:46 remaining, and an unmarked T.J. Oshie converted from in front 2:23 later to put the visitors ahead for good. Bobrovsky wasn't the reason for this loss and should man Florida's crease once again in Thursday's Game 2.