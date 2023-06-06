Bobrovsky stopped nine of 13 shots before being pulled in Florida's 7-2 loss to Vegas in Game 2 on Monday.

Bobrovsky was beaten by Brett Howden at 7:10 of the second period to put Florida down 4-0 and prompt the goaltending change. The 34-year-old was a vital part of the Panthers' run to the Stanley Cup Finals, posting an 11-2 record, 2.21 GAA and .935 save percentage in 14 playoff outings going into this series. Through two contests in the finals though, Bobrovsky has surrendered eight goals on 46 shots. Despite his recent struggles, Florida might go back to Bobrovsky in Game 3, in part because Alex Lyon didn't do much better in relief Monday by allowing three goals on 15 shots.