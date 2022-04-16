Bobrovsky allowed a goal on 31 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.
Bobrovsky has bounced back well after getting pulled in a pair of games last week. He's now won three games in a row, allowing just six goals in that span. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 36-6-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 49 appearances. The Panthers head on the road for their next two games, beginning with Sunday's matchup in Detroit.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets starting nod•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for OT win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bailed out by offense again•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Buffalo•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook then let off hook•