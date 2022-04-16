Bobrovsky allowed a goal on 31 shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Bobrovsky has bounced back well after getting pulled in a pair of games last week. He's now won three games in a row, allowing just six goals in that span. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 36-6-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 49 appearances. The Panthers head on the road for their next two games, beginning with Sunday's matchup in Detroit.