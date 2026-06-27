Panthers' Simas Ignatavicius: Picked in Round 2

Ignatavicius was the 40th overall pick by Florida in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Ignatavicius is one of the more intriguing stories in the entire draft. He was born in Memphis, represents Lithuania on the international stage, and has spent time playing in Switzerland. Predictably, due to a lack of depth, Ignatavicius has already been a feature player in international tournaments. He spent the entirety of this past year in the top Swiss league, taking a regular shift and contributing 13 points in 52 games. Ignatavicius has plenty of size at 6-foot-3 and can play both center and wing. It's an intriguing skill set, especially when you consider the high-level hockey Ignatavicius has already played at age 18.