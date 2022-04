Knight made 27 saves in a 4-0 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

It was a nice rebound for the rookie who allowed five in his last start against Tampa Bay. Knight is 6-1 in his last seven games played (five starts). He may have allowed five in that loss to Tampa, but just seven in those five recent wins. Sergei Bobrovsky will start Game 1 in the Panthers' first playoff game, but it's clear Knight is ready to step into that role should Bob falter in any way.