Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Pockets helper Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Balinskis notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.
Balinskis has struggled to secure regular playing time this season -- he had been a healthy scratch for the previous seven games. Donovan Sebrango was scratched Monday, and Balinskis put forth a solid performance in 12:55 of ice time, which could help him stay in the lineup for a bit. Over 10 outings, Balinskis has one assist, five shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and four PIM.
More News
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Snaps slump Thursday•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Goes quiet on offense•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Tallies opening goal•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Pockets helper Sunday•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Scores in Tuesday's win•
-
Panthers' Uvis Balinskis: Scores in Monday's loss•