Balinskis notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

Balinskis has struggled to secure regular playing time this season -- he had been a healthy scratch for the previous seven games. Donovan Sebrango was scratched Monday, and Balinskis put forth a solid performance in 12:55 of ice time, which could help him stay in the lineup for a bit. Over 10 outings, Balinskis has one assist, five shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and four PIM.