Silovs stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flyers in Game 4.

Silovs got the nod after Stuart Skinner lost three straight games to open the postseason. The 25-year-old Silovs did his job to keep the series alive, sending it back to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Monday. He went 19-12-8 with a 3.07 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 39 regular-season outings. Silovs' win Saturday likely puts him in line to start the next game.