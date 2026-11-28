Silovs will protect the home net against Toronto on Saturday, per Josh Getzoff of SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Silovs will start the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Sergei Murashov played in Friday's 6-3 road win over Buffalo. The 25-year-old Silovs has a 5-9-1 record, a 3.37 GAA and an .874 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. He has gone 0-6-1 in his last seven outings while allowing 27 goals on 187 shots. Toronto (10-14-3) is tied for 16th in the league this season with 3.15 goals per game.