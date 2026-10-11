Silovs stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Stars.

Silovs got the nod in the second half of a back-to-back and held his ground in a close game. The 25-year-old netminder has won three of his four outings this season, but he's been all over the map in terms of performance. He's allowed 11 goals on 96 shots, but 10 of those tallies against have come in just two of the starts. Sergei Murashov has provided more predictable work so far, but both goalies will get their fair share of playing time this year. The Penguins are set for a three-game road trip over the next week, which begins in Chicago on Tuesday. It also features a back-to-back in Colorado on Friday and in Vegas on Saturday, which will allow both goalies to get work.