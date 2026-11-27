Calvert was summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Calvert has five goals and 15 points in 20 appearances with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2026-27. He hasn't made his NHL debut yet, but the 23-year-old might have done enough in the minors to earn his first opportunity with the big club. It helps his case that Pittsburgh is beginning a stretch of three games in four days, starting with Friday's tilt against Buffalo, so the Penguins are in a position to benefit from having an extra roster option.