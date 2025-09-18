Zonnon (undisclosed) will be sidelined for four weeks with his undisclosed injury, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports Thursday.

Zonnon's absence from the entirety of the preseason all but guarantees he will head back to QMJHL Blainville-Boisbriand for the 2025-26 campaign. Selected by the Pens in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old winger was always going to face an uphill battle to secure a roster spot. Still, fantasy players in dynasty/keeper formats may want to keep an eye on the youngster, as he should be in contention to make a jump to the NHL ahead of the 2026-27 season.