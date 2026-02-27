Lizotte scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Lizotte was out for the Penguins' last game before the Olympic break while awaiting the birth of his first child. The new dad had to wait a while to get back into game action, but he was able to contribute a goal in his return. The 28-year-old forward has seven goals, 18 points, 44 shots on net, 42 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 47 appearances this season while playing in a bottom-six role.