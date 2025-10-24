Dewar scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Dewar has scored in three of the last four games. The 26-year-old is doing an excellent job of securing his place in the lineup over Philip Tomasino. Dewar has four points, 13 shots on net, 17 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances. He won't have widespread fantasy appeal, but his recent uptick in offense makes him worth a look in deep formats.