Dewar scored two goals in a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday. He added four hits.

The forward has 13 goals, eight assists, 80 shots and 95 hits in 52 games this season. Dewar is a fourth-line winger who has surprising fantasy value with his goals-hits combination. It's always a bit of roll of the dice if you're trying to pad that bruise category -- it's tempting to stick in a pylon. But a guy like Dewar, who seems to have decent hands, could deliver you a boost. That is, if you can plug him and let him ride. Trying to market time activations on guys like this are impossible.