Timmins notched two assists while adding two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 26-year-old blueliner. Timmins has been surprisingly productive since being picked up from Toronto at the trade deadline, and in his first four appearances for Pittsburgh he's contributed a goal and three points with seven hits and a plus-7 rating.