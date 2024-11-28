O'Connor notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

O'Connor has contributed three helpers over his last six outings, a warmer stretch after his 12-game point drought from Oct. 20 to Nov. 13. The 26-year-old has gotten the occasional top-six look, but he's mostly been a third-line option this season. He's at seven points, 40 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 19 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 24 appearances.