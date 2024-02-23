O'Connor tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

O'Connor set up Kris Letang's tally in the first period before adding a goal of his own in the second, beating Cayden Primeau with a wrister to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1. O'Connor now has goals in back-to-back games and five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five contests following a seven-game point drought. The 25-year-old forward is up to a career-best 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) through 54 games this season.