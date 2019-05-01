Penguins' Jared McCann: Added to Team Canada

McCann will join Team Canada of the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

McCann was arguably the best trade acquisition for general manager Jim Rutherford this season, as he racked up 11 goals (three shorthanded) and six assists in 32 regular-season appearances for the Pens. The natural center spent some time on Sidney Crosby's line and could find himself there to start the 2019-20 campaign, which would bolster his fantasy value.