Letang logged a pair of assists, three shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Letang helped out on the game-tying goal by Ryan Shea in the second period and a Bryan Rust tally in the third that stood as the game-winner. This was Letang's second multi-point effort of the campaign. The 38-year-old defenseman has a goal, five helpers, 17 shots on net, 16 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 12 appearances. If he can continue to produce at around a 40-point pace with plenty of non-scoring contributions, he's worth having on most fantasy rosters.