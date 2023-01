Letang (personal/lower body) hasn't rejoined the Penguins and won't play Tuesday versus Vancouver, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Letang sustained a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 following the passing of his father. He's in his hometown of Montreal. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.