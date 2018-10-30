Penguins' Kris Letang: Will not play Tuesday

Letang (lower body) will miss Tuesday's game versus New York, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Letang will sit out Tuesday's contest with what has been described as a nagging lower-body injury. At this point, it doesn't appear the injury is a long-term thing but nonetheless, Letang will not play against the Islanders. In nine games this season, the 31-year-old blueliner has four goals and seven assists.