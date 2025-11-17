Wotherspoon scored a goal, put two shots on net, served two PIM and dished out three hits in Sunday's 4-0 win over Nashville.

Wotherspoon lit the lamp less than two and a half minutes into regulation, which gave the Penguins the only goal they would need to secure Sunday's Global Series game in Sweden. Overall, the 28-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, seven points, 29 hits and 28 blocks through 19 appearances this season. Wotherspoon's first season with the Penguins is well above the pace he needs to set new career highs in many major stat categories. He has been a staple in a top-pairing role for Pittsburgh alongside Erik Karlsson, giving Wotherspoon the chance to find his name on the fantasy radar in certain formats this season.