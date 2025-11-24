Kettles agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Kettles was putting together a good start to the 2025-26 campaign, notching three points in five WHL contests. Unfortunately, the 18-year-old blueliner's 2025-26 campaign was effectively ended when he underwent shoulder surgery Friday that will require a 6-7 month recovery timeline. Even with a lengthy absence, Kettles could push for a spot on the Opening Night roster for the 2026-27 campaign.