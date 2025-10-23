Kettles scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in WHL Swift Current's 4-3 overtime loss to Red Deer on Wednesday.

This was Kettles' season debut for the Broncos. The defenseman sustained an injury prior to the Penguins' prospect tournament that sidelined him for all of NHL training camp and nearly a month of the WHL campaign. The 18-year-old defenseman was selected 39th overall by Pittsburgh in 2025 and will likely have another year after this one in junior hockey before making a move to either the NCAA, as long as he doesn't sign an entry-level contract, or the AHL if he does ink a deal.