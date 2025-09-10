default-cbs-image
Kettles is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will sideline him for the Penguins' Prospect Challenge, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports Wednesday.

Kettles was a long shot to make the Penguins' Opening Night roster even without this injury delaying his development. Still, the 2025 second-round pick should get a look during training camp if he is healthy enough in time to participate. After that, expect Kettles to return to WHL Swift Current for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.