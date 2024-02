Smith logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

The helper was Smith's fourth point over the last six games. The winger helped out on Erik Karlsson's game-winning tally in overtime. Smith is likely to see a substantially larger role with Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Bryan Rust (upper body) both out of the lineup. Through 50 games, Smith has 25 points, 101 shots on net, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating.