Rakell logged a power-play assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

Rakell was unavailable for Monday's game versus the Kings due to a personal matter. He was back Thursday and slotted onto the top line against his former team. Rakell has six goals and four assists over 10 outings in January, and he's up to 41 points, 123 shots on net, 81 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 49 contests this season.