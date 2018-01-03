Sheahan dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

The beneficiaries of his feeds were Ryan Reaves and Tom Kuhnhackl, who came into this contest with a combined two goals this season. Don't expect Sheahan to replicate this performance often if he's not given the opportunity to play with some more skilled linemates in Pittsburgh's top-heavy offense.

