Penguins' Riley Sheahan: Two helpers Tuesday
Sheahan dished out a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.
The beneficiaries of his feeds were Ryan Reaves and Tom Kuhnhackl, who came into this contest with a combined two goals this season. Don't expect Sheahan to replicate this performance often if he's not given the opportunity to play with some more skilled linemates in Pittsburgh's top-heavy offense.
